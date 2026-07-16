Russian night-time strike on Kyiv: 16-year-old boy suffered traumatic amputation of his arm, his father was killed. PHOTO

Two people are reported to have been killed and five injured as a result of the Russian Federation’s overnight ballistic missile attack on Kyiv. Two of the fatalities were men.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Condition of the injured teenager

It is reported that the 16-year-old son of one of the deceased was also injured. The boy has suffered fractures and a traumatic amputation of his arm.

According to prosecutors, the Darnytskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of Kyiv were targeted by the Russian Federation.

Read more: Russian Federation MLRS strike with cluster munitions on Ochakiv: 6 wounded in hospital, one man in extremely critical condition

Damage

Office buildings, warehouses, nearby parked cars and windows in a residential building were damaged.







Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into a war crime resulting in loss of life (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

Read more: Twelve people now wounded in Russian KAB attack on Zaporizhzhia (updated)

What led up to this?