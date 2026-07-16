Russian night-time strike on Kyiv: 16-year-old boy suffered traumatic amputation of his arm, his father was killed. PHOTO
Two people are reported to have been killed and five injured as a result of the Russian Federation’s overnight ballistic missile attack on Kyiv. Two of the fatalities were men.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the press office of the Kyiv Prosecutor’s Office.
Condition of the injured teenager
It is reported that the 16-year-old son of one of the deceased was also injured. The boy has suffered fractures and a traumatic amputation of his arm.
According to prosecutors, the Darnytskyi and Sviatoshynskyi districts of Kyiv were targeted by the Russian Federation.
Damage
Office buildings, warehouses, nearby parked cars and windows in a residential building were damaged.
Under the procedural guidance of the Kyiv City Prosecutor’s Office, a pre-trial investigation has been launched into a war crime resulting in loss of life (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).
What led up to this?
- On the night of 16 July, powerful explosions were heard in the capital. The enemy once again attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles.
- In the Sviatoshynskyi district, a strike was recorded on warehouse premises. In the Darnytskyi district, rocket debris fell on non-residential property, and a non-residential building was also hit.
- Fires broke out at the impact sites in the Sviatoshyn and Darnytsia districts, and emergency services are working at the scenes.
- By this morning, it had emerged that the Russian strike on Kyiv had left two people dead and six injured, including a 16-year-old boy.
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