Russian Federation MLRS strike with cluster munitions on Ochakiv: 6 wounded in hospital, one man in extremely critical condition

Yesterday, July 14, the enemy launched strikes—presumably using "Tornado-S" multiple-launch rocket systems with cluster munitions—against the Ochakiv community in the Mykolaiv region.

This was reported on Telegram by Vitalii Kim, head of the Mykolaiv Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Condition of the injured

As reported, nine people were injured in the attack in the city of Ochakiv: five men aged 25, 47, 47, 53, and 74, as well as four women aged 65, 73, 74, and 88. Six of the injured were hospitalized.

"As of this morning, five of those hospitalized are in stable condition, while one man is in extremely critical condition. Three women received medical care at the scene," the statement said.

Read more: Day in the Mykolaiv region: drone attacks, one person killed, seven injured

Damage

A hospital, an apartment building, 30 private homes, 11 cars, and three overhead power lines were damaged.

Also yesterday, the enemy attacked the Kutsurubsk community three times with FPV drones. There were no casualties.

What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated that the enemy fired multiple rocket launchers at Ochakiv, leaving 8 people wounded and damaging a hospital and homes.

Read more: Ruscists killed mother and her 15-year-old daughter in the Mykolaiv region: there are wounded, including child