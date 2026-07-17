Zelenskyy posts photo with Fedorov’s former adviser Beskrestnov. PHOTO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash).

Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.

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Decisions will follow

"We discussed in great detail everything that is currently most relevant to the technological aspects of our defence. Technology saves the lives of our troops and brings this war home to Russia. It is also important to always respond promptly to military innovations involving the aggressor army’s forces and equipment, based on the principle that knowing the details allows us to counter them effectively," Zelenskyy said.

The President added that he and Beskrestnov had agreed to "work together as closely as possible". "Decisions will follow. Thank you!"

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As a reminder, Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash) served as an adviser to Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.

New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation