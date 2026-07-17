Zelenskyy posts photo with Fedorov’s former adviser Beskrestnov. PHOTO
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash).
Zelenskyy reported this on his Telegram channel, Censor.NET informs.
Decisions will follow
"We discussed in great detail everything that is currently most relevant to the technological aspects of our defence. Technology saves the lives of our troops and brings this war home to Russia. It is also important to always respond promptly to military innovations involving the aggressor army’s forces and equipment, based on the principle that knowing the details allows us to counter them effectively," Zelenskyy said.
The President added that he and Beskrestnov had agreed to "work together as closely as possible". "Decisions will follow. Thank you!"
As a reminder, Serhii Beskrestnov (Flash) served as an adviser to Defence Minister Mykhailo Fedorov.
New Cabinet of Ministers and Fedorov’s resignation
- On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
- On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
- Before that, several media outlets and MPs reported that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy wanted to replace him with Ihor Klymenko, the incumbent interior minister.
- Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov were held in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Participants are protesting against his resignation.
- On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
- On 17 July, the government appointed Yevhen Khmara as acting Minister of Defence.
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