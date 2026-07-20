Russian forces struck Pavlohrad with KAB: two dead, 15 wounded, including child (updated). PHOTO

On the morning of 20 July, the enemy launched an attack on Pavlohrad in the Dnipropetrovsk region. Two people were killed and a further eight were injured.

This was reported on Telegram by Oleksandr Hanzha, head of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details of the attack

It is reported that two men – aged 56 and 38 – and two women – aged 87 and 48 – have been hospitalised in a moderate condition. The other casualties, including a one-year-old girl, are currently undergoing medical examinations.

Apartment blocks and cars in the city have been damaged.













See more: Russia has attacked Dnipropetrovsk region with drones nearly 10 times: one person has been injured and petrol station damaged. PHOTO

What did the enemy target?

According to Mykola Lukashuk, chairman of the Dnipropetrovsk Regional Council, Russia struck Pavlohrad with a KAB bomb.

"Unfortunately, this is the new reality for Pavlohrad. I therefore urge the people of Pavlohrad: do not ignore the air raid sirens. Keep a close eye on updates from the Air Force and monitoring groups," he emphasised.

See more: Russians have struck Dnipropetrovsk region nearly 30 times: four people wounded. PHOTOS

Updated information

According to the Regional Military Administration, the number of people wounded in this morning’s Russian attack on Pavlohrad has risen to 13.

Eleven people have been hospitalized in moderate condition. Among those hospitalized is a 13-year-old girl. Two other victims will receive outpatient treatment.

According to the latest reports, 15 people have already been wounded in the Russian attack on Pavlohrad. Ten people are in the hospital. Medical personnel are providing them with all necessary care.













