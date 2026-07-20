1 173 6
Russia has struck Zaporizhzhia with guided bombs for second time in 24 hours: one person has been killed and others injured. PHOTOS
On the afternoon of 20 July, Russian occupying forces once again attacked Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Ivan Fedorov.
One person was killed in the attack, and five others were injured. All those affected are receiving the necessary medical care.
Russian guided bombs destroyed and damaged residential and non-residential buildings in the regional capital.
Consequences of the attack
What led up to it?
On the evening of 19 July, Russian forces carried out six strikes using guided aerial bombs on Zaporizhzhia. Residential neighbourhoods and industrial sites in the city came under fire. Four impact sites were recorded.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password