Resident of Cherkasy region who sold cars imported as humanitarian aid is to stand trial. PHOTO

An indictment has been filed against a 36-year-old resident of the Cherkasy region, who is accused of selling vehicles imported into Ukraine under the guise of humanitarian aid for the Defence Forces.

According to Censor.NET, this information has been provided by the Western Regional Directorate of the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.

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According to the investigation, between March and October 2025, the man imported 14 cars into Ukraine’s customs territory, declaring them as humanitarian aid.

Thus, according to law enforcement officials, he concealed excise goods worth over 2.2 million hryvnias from customs control, after which the vehicles were sold.









The accused is charged with committing a criminal offence under Part 1 of Article 201-4 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine – the smuggling of excise goods.

According to the State Border Guard Service, the man’s unlawful activities were uncovered last year by operational officers of the Volyn Border Guard Detachment, with the support of the Criminal Analysis Department. The operation was carried out jointly with detectives from the Territorial Directorate of the Economic Security Bureau in Lviv Oblast, officers from the Strategic Investigations Directorate in Volyn Oblast, and under the procedural supervision of the Lviv Oblast Prosecutor’s Office.

See more: Over 3,000 cars were imported "for Armed Forces of Ukraine" and sold through car dealerships: scheme has been uncovered in Kyiv. PHOTOS