Russia attacked Donetsk and Kharkiv regions: there are fatalities and dozens of casualties, with widespread destruction. PHOTOS

Over the past 24 hours, Russian troops have carried out heavy shelling of the Donetsk and Kharkiv regions. The attacks have resulted in deaths and injuries amongst the civilian population, and damage to residential buildings, vehicles, businesses and infrastructure.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Five civilians were injured in the Donetsk region

According to police, on 22 July, Russian troops carried out 1,129 strikes along the front line and in residential areas of the Donetsk region.

Nine settlements came under fire: Druzhkivka, Kramatorsk, Sloviansk, Bilenke, Malotaranivka, Raihorodok, Maidan, Ocheretyne and Starovarvarivka.

In Druzhkivka, Russian forces used three KAB-250 aerial bombs and drones. Two people were injured and a nine-storey residential block was destroyed.

In Sloviansk, the occupiers dropped four guided aerial bombs. Two civilians were injured, and six private homes and an educational establishment were damaged.

Another person was injured in Raihorodok, where two private homes were damaged.

In Kramatorsk and Starovarvarivka, one civilian vehicle was damaged in each; in Bilenke, five private homes were damaged; in Malotaranivka, a residential building was damaged; and in Ocheretyne, a private business was damaged.







Read more: Ruscists have advanced in Donetsk and Zaporizhzhia regions – DeepState. MAP

Kharkiv region came under rocket and drone attacks

Over the past 24 hours, Kharkiv and 15 other settlements in the region came under attack. According to Oleh Syniehubov, head of the Regional Military Administration, one person was killed and 11 others were injured as a result of the Russian shelling.

In Kharkiv, six people suffered acute stress reactions. In Zolochiv, a 57-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl were injured. In Staryi Saltiv, a 52-year-old woman was injured, whilst another 30-year-old resident suffered an acute stress reaction. In Izium, a 63-year-old man suffered an acute stress reaction. In the village of Yurchenkove, in the Vovchanska community, a 60-year-old woman was killed.

In Zlatopil, two men aged 23 and 25 were killed when an explosive device detonated.

According to regional authorities, Russian forces used the following in their attacks on the Kharkiv region:

6 missiles;

6 guided aerial bombs;

a ‘Lancet’-type drone;

two ‘Molniya’-type UAVs;

11 FPV drones;

30 drones, the type of which is being determined.

The Nemyshlyanskyi and Shevchenkivskyi districts of Kharkiv were also attacked by strike drones.

See more: Russians strike petrol station in Kharkiv twice: people injured, fires break out. PHOTOS

A man wounded during the shelling of Novyi Korotych has died in hospital

It has also emerged that a 68-year-old man, who sustained serious injuries during the Russian shelling of the village of Novyi Korotych on 19 July, has died in hospital.

Doctors fought to save his life for several days, but were unable to save him.





