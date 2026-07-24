Russians strike Zaporizhzhia with KABs: People wounded, destruction reported and cemetery damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS
Today, 24 July, Russian forces carried out another strike on Zaporizhzhia, injuring people.
Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.
What is known
The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs.
The attack injured people and destroyed and damaged private houses.
It was also reported that a Russian guided aerial bomb struck a cemetery in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts.
"The destroyed gravestones prove once again that Russia is a terrorist state," Fedorov stressed.
Aftermath of the attack
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