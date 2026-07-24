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News Photo Shelling of the Zaporizhzhia region Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
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Russians strike Zaporizhzhia with KABs: People wounded, destruction reported and cemetery damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Today, 24 July, Russian forces carried out another strike on Zaporizhzhia, injuring people.

Ivan Fedorov, head of the Regional Military Administration, reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What is known

The Russians struck Zaporizhzhia with guided aerial bombs.

The attack injured people and destroyed and damaged private houses.

It was also reported that a Russian guided aerial bomb struck a cemetery in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts.

"The destroyed gravestones prove once again that Russia is a terrorist state," Fedorov stressed.

Read more: Russia has struck Zaporizhzhia again: fires have broken out

Aftermath of the attack

Russian KAB strike on Zaporizhzhia wounds civilians
Russian KAB strike on Zaporizhzhia wounds civilians
Russian KAB strike on Zaporizhzhia wounds civilians

See more: Russia struck residential areas of Zaporizhzhia with KABs: 3 killed, 13 injured, buildings ablaze (updated). VIDEO+PHOTOS

Russian KAB strike on Zaporizhzhia wounds civilians
Russian KAB strike on Zaporizhzhia wounds civilians
Russian KAB strike on Zaporizhzhia wounds civilians
Russian KAB strike on Zaporizhzhia wounds civilians
Russian KAB strike on Zaporizhzhia wounds civilians
Russian KAB strike on Zaporizhzhia wounds civilians
Russian KAB strike on Zaporizhzhia wounds civilians
Russian KAB strike on Zaporizhzhia wounds civilians
Russian KAB strike on Zaporizhzhia wounds civilians

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Zaporizhzhya (821) shoot out (18118) Zaporizhzhia region (2265) Zaporizkyy district (469)
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