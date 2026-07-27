SBI employees come under KAB attack in Sloviansk: one investigator wounded. PHOTO

Three employees of the State Bureau of Investigation’s territorial office in Kramatorsk came under an enemy guided aerial bomb attack in Sloviansk while performing their official duties.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the SBI press service.

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According to the report, three SBI employees were travelling towards Kramatorsk in an official vehicle when a Russian guided aerial bomb struck nearby. One of the investigators sustained a shrapnel wound. The other two employees were unharmed.

See more: Russia attacked Kharkiv and Donetsk regions: Sloviansk suffered heaviest strike. PHOTOS

The wounded investigator promptly received the necessary medical assistance. There is currently no threat to his life or health.

The strike also damaged the SBI’s official vehicle.

"The State Bureau of Investigation thanks the doctors in Sloviansk and Dnipro for their professionalism, prompt response, and assistance provided to the employee," the statement reads.

See more: Kharkiv and Donetsk regions under attack by Russia: at least eight people killed, over 60 injured. PHOTOS