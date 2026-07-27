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News Photo Chornobyl fire Rescue operations by SES
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Fire contained in Chornobyl zone: radiation levels are normal, - State Emergency Service. PHOTOS

In the Chornobyl Nuclear Power Plant exclusion zone, work is continuing to extinguish a fire involving grass, forest litter, and brushwood.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in a report by the State Emergency Service.

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The fire has been brought under control

Rescue workers have managed to localise the main sources of the blaze. The fire has not been allowed to spread over large areas.

During the fire-fighting operation, specialists are constantly monitoring the situation on the ground. Work is continuing in the exclusion zone.

"During the operation, State Emergency Service specialists are constantly monitoring radiation levels: readings do not exceed the established permissible limits," the statement reads.

Fire in the Chernobyl exclusion zone

Fire in the Chernobyl exclusion zone

Fire in the Chernobyl exclusion zone

Watch more: Rescuers freed 15-year-old girl who was locked in parcel locker compartment in Rivne. VIDEO

Radiation levels and fire risk

According to rescue services, radiation levels remain within normal limits. No exceedances have been recorded.

At the same time, the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Centre has issued a warning of a high fire risk.

From 28 to 30 July, an extreme fire risk will prevail in the Ternopil, Khmelnytskyi, Chernivtsi, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Kyiv, Chernihiv and Kherson regions, as well as in Crimea.

Fire in the Chernobyl exclusion zone

Fire in the Chernobyl exclusion zone

Fire in the Chernobyl exclusion zone

  • Earlier, on 10 July, emergency services had already extinguished a large-scale fire in the Chornobyl exclusion zone. At that time, firefighting operations lasted almost two weeks.

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Kyiv region (1026) forest (39) fire (865) radiation (33) Chornobyl (38) rescuers (76) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1064)
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