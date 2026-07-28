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News Photo Fedorov’s resignation
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Rallies in support of Fedorov continue in Ukraine for 13th day. PHOTOS

Mass rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov have been taking place in several Ukrainian cities for the 13th consecutive day.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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People take to the streets daily, and demands remain unchanged

On the evening of 28 July, participants once again gathered in central squares. They held cardboard signs and called for Fedorov to be reappointed as defence minister.

According to"Suspilne", rallies were held in Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Lviv, Kyiv and other cities.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, almost 100 people gathered in the square outside an administrative building. As usual, they brought homemade signs and remained there throughout the evening.

Rallies in support of Fedorov

Rally in support of Fedorov

Rallies in support of Fedorov

Rallies in support of Fedorov

Kyiv and other cities are supporting the protests

Several hundred people gathered for a rally in central Kyiv. They opposed Fedorov’s dismissal and called on the authorities to reverse their decision.

  • Veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi, one of the initiators of the rally against Mykhailo Fedorov’s dismissal, previously announced a protest march in Kyiv on Friday, 31 July, calling for dialogue and reforms in the defence sector.

Fedorov’s resignation

  • On July 14, the Verkhovna Rada supported a resolution on the resignation of Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko. The entire Cabinet of Ministers automatically resigned with her.
  • On July 15, Mykhailo Fedorov said that he was stepping down as head of the Defence Ministry.
  • Rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov took place in Dnipro, Rivne, Zaporizhzhia, Lutsk, Cherkasy and other cities. Protesters are demonstrating against his resignation.
  • On July 16, the Verkhovna Rada voted to appoint the new Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine. Serhii Koretskyi was appointed Prime Minister.
  • President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that he would nominate Yevhen Khmara for the post of Minister of Defence of Ukraine. Prior to this, he had instructed Khmara to act as head of the Ministry of Defence.
  • Protests against Fedorov’s dismissal continued in Ukrainian cities. In addition to demanding that Fedorov be reinstated as Defence Minister, people called for the dismissal of the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, Oleksandr Syrskyi.
  • On 21 July, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy dismissed Oleksandr Syrskyi from his post as Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine. He appointed General Mykhailo Drapatyi to the post instead.

Read more: Rada sitting may be convened at any time to appoint defence minister – "Servant of People" Kravchuk

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Defense Ministry (2060) meeting (169) Mykhailo Fedorov (442)
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