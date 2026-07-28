Rallies in support of Fedorov continue in Ukraine for 13th day. PHOTOS

Mass rallies in support of Mykhailo Fedorov have been taking place in several Ukrainian cities for the 13th consecutive day.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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People take to the streets daily, and demands remain unchanged

On the evening of 28 July, participants once again gathered in central squares. They held cardboard signs and called for Fedorov to be reappointed as defence minister.

According to"Suspilne", rallies were held in Ivano-Frankivsk, Rivne, Lviv, Kyiv and other cities.

In Ivano-Frankivsk, almost 100 people gathered in the square outside an administrative building. As usual, they brought homemade signs and remained there throughout the evening.

Kyiv and other cities are supporting the protests

Several hundred people gathered for a rally in central Kyiv. They opposed Fedorov’s dismissal and called on the authorities to reverse their decision.

Veteran Dmytro Koziatynskyi, one of the initiators of the rally against Mykhailo Fedorov’s dismissal, previously announced a protest march in Kyiv on Friday, 31 July, calling for dialogue and reforms in the defence sector.

Fedorov’s resignation

Read more: Rada sitting may be convened at any time to appoint defence minister – "Servant of People" Kravchuk