Flat collapsed into basement: Censor.NET report from site of missile strike in Solomyanskyi district of capital. VIDEO+PHOTOS

During the Russian Federation’s overnight ballistic attack on Kyiv, a high-rise block situated between Vitalii Skakun Street and Vasyl Chumak Street in the Solomyanskyi district of the capital was severely damaged.

A Censor.NET correspondent reports this from the scene of the enemy attack.

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Residents of the damaged high-rise block spoke about the attack

According to local residents, the missile struck right in front of the building. This saved it.

The flats closest to the impact site collapsed – one into the basement and the other directly onto it. A woman was lying in the flat that collapsed into the basement; she has already been taken to hospital.



















A resident of the block said she had been saved because she had gone down to the shelter that evening.

According to her, the explosion was so powerful that it literally threw people about in the shelter.

Nothing remains of the flat. People are currently clearing the rubble.

A man who was in a flat on the third floor at the time of the attack is trembling all over and can barely contain his emotions. His granddaughter has come to support and help him.

See more: Rushing to help victims: patrol officer Yehor Terekhin was killed as result of second Russian strike on Kyiv. PHOTO

The video also shows that municipal workers, law enforcement officers, local residents and emergency services personnel are working at the site of the enemy attack despite the air raid alert that had been declared in Kyiv at the time.

Missile attack on Kyiv on 1 August

On the night of 1 August, Russian forces launched a massive strike on Kyiv. The attack damaged residential buildings, warehouses, vehicles and other civilian infrastructure.

According to the latest figures, nine people were killed. The number of casualties has risen to 30, including four children. Of those injured, 17 people, including three children, were hospitalised, whilst a further 13 received medical treatment at the scene or on an outpatient basis.

The impact is currently being assessed in seven districts: in Solomyanskyi, flats have been partially destroyed, whilst in Darnytskyi, 13 high-rise blocks have been damaged.

Video: Censor.NET photojournalist Natalia Sharomova/Natalia SHaromova