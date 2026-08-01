Occupiers attacked mobile "Ukrposhta" branch in Chernihiv region with drone: two employees were injured. PHOTO

On the morning of 1 August, staff at a mobile branch of ‘Ukrposhta’ in the Chernihiv region came under attack from an enemy drone. Two employees were injured as a result of the attack by the Russian occupiers.

This was reported on Telegram by Ihor Smilianskyi, CEO of Ukrposhta, according to Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details of the attack

"The enemy did not cease its attacks on Ukrposhta this morning either. In the Chernihiv region, near the village of Pushkari, the crew of our mobile branch was attacked by a drone whilst on duty. The branch manager, Olesia, sustained minor injuries, whilst our driver, Roman, suffered serious injuries.

I am immensely grateful to the local residents who used their own vehicles to help get our colleagues to hospital quickly, thereby saving their lives," he said.

See more: Russian attacks on Chernihiv and Sumy regions: damage, injuries and power cuts. PHOTO