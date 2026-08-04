Syzran oil refinery is on fire following drone attack, - media. PHOTO

The Syzran oil refinery is on fire following a drone attack.

This is according to an OSINT analysis by ASTRA, reports Censor.NET.

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Details

As noted, black smoke is rising above the Syzran Oil Refinery (SOR), as established by an ASTRA OSINT expert.





Read more: During deep-strike operation, key facilities at Saratov Oil Refinery and Engels Airfield were hit, - Defence Intelligence

The governor of the Samara Region has not reported on the consequences of today’s attack.

"The drone threat alert in the Samara Region has been lifted," was all Vyacheslav Fedoryshchev wrote on social media on the morning of 4 August.

What led up to this?

On 13 July, it was reported that the Syzran oil refinery had completely halted processing of raw materials following a drone attack on 12 July.

The refinery had previously come under attack on 18 April and 21 May. Following the May attack, the refinery suspended operations.

The Syzran refinery produces around 800,000 tonnes of petrol and 1.5 million tonnes of diesel fuel annually.

Read more: One of largest refineries in Russian Federation - "Lukoil-Permnaftoorgsintez" - was hit: primary processing unit is on fire, - SSU