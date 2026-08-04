Russian forces carried out air strike on residential neighbourhood in Kramatorsk: 24 people already wounded (updated). PHOTOS

On the morning of 4 August 2026, Russian forces carried out an air strike on Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the city’s mayor, Oleksandr Honcharenko, on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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Initial details

"Kramatorsk has been hit by an air strike – a residential neighbourhood. According to preliminary information, there are casualties. We are assessing the full extent of the damage caused by Russian terror, all relevant services are working to deal with the aftermath," he said.

No further information regarding the enemy attack is available at this time.

See more: Russia launched massive strike on Kramatorsk this morning: one woman was killed and six people were injured. PHOTOS

Updated information

As later reported by the Donetsk Regional Military Administration, four people were injured this morning in Kramatorsk.

"The Russians dropped two aerial bombs on the city centre, damaging residential and non-residential buildings. All relevant services are working at the scene. We are establishing the exact number of casualties and the extent of the damage," the statement said.









The regional governor, Vadym Filashkin, also emphasised that this was yet another deliberate attack on civilians.

See more: Ruscists strike residential neighbourhood in Kramatorsk with four FABs: people injured. PHOTO

"It is dangerous to remain in the region! I urge everyone who is still near the front line to evacuate," he said.

According to the regional prosecutor’s office, 15 civilians were injured when a residential building was struck.

On August 4, 2026, at 10:17 a.m., Russian forces reportedly dropped "FAB-250" aerial bombs from a UMPK on Kramatorsk. One of the strikes hit a residential building in the city center.

At least 15 civilians sustained injuries as a result of the attack. Among the victims are six men aged 22, 37, 43, 61, 75, and 76, and nine women ranging in age from 18 to 74. The victims are receiving the necessary medical care.

The full extent of the damage caused by the hostile shelling is being determined.

Under the procedural supervision of the Donetsk Regional Prosecutor’s Office, a pretrial investigation has been launched in criminal proceedings regarding a war crime (Part 1 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the Regional Military Administration, as of 12:50 p.m., the number of wounded had risen to 21.

UPDATE

The Regional Military Administration reported: "Twenty-four people have been wounded in Kramatorsk, according to information as of 3:45 p.m. Six apartment buildings, two educational institutions, a bank, a post office, four retail establishments, eight cars, and infrastructure were damaged. We are establishing the full consequences of the attack."



















