Ukrainian rescuers saved burnt fawn whilst extinguishing large-scale fire in France, - State Emergency Service. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Ukrainian rescue workers, who are helping their French colleagues tackle large-scale forest fires, have rescued a fawn that had suffered burns and was unable to escape the fire zone on its own.

According to Censor.NET, this information comes from the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Found amongst the ruins

According to the State Emergency Service, the animal was found amidst the area scorched by the fire.

"Amidst the scorched earth, it was still trying to escape, but its burnt legs would no longer obey it," the rescuers said.

Ukrainian firefighters picked up the fawn, gave it water, examined it and administered first aid.

See also: Ukraine has sent 70 rescue workers to France to help fight forest fires, says Vyhovskyi. Photo report

Handed over to volunteers

The rescuers then transported the animal by fire engine to the nearest village, where volunteers were already waiting for it.

"The roe deer fawn was given a chance at life thanks to the rescuers. And, perhaps, years from now, it will be running through that very same forest, which will undoubtedly turn green again," noted the State Emergency Service.

The service emphasised that the strength of rescuers is measured not only by the number of fires extinguished, but also by their readiness to save those who cannot help themselves.















Read also on "Censor.NET": "Even in the midst of war, life remains the highest value": "Striks" fighters rescued a roe deer trapped in an anti-drone net. VIDEO