Two Tax Service officials exposed for extorting UAH 80,000 from entrepreneur in Sumy region – Prosecutor General’s Office. PHOTOS

Two employees of the Main Directorate of the State Tax Service in the Sumy region demanded a UAH 80,000 bribe from an entrepreneur.

Prosecutor General Kravchenko reported this, Censor.NET informs.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"The deputy head of the directorate, who heads the department responsible for scheduled and unscheduled audits of individual taxpayers, and his deputy promised not to impose penalties during an audit related to the termination of a sole proprietor’s business activities.

"The transfer of the money in two instalments was documented. After receiving the second instalment, the officials were detained under Article 208 of the Criminal Procedure Code of Ukraine," the statement reads.

According to Kravchenko, the case involves extorting money for something that an official is required to do strictly in accordance with the law.

Notices of suspicion are being prepared for the detainees, along with motions asking the court to impose preventive measures on them.

Read more: $100,000 bribe and kickback scheme: probe into former Ivano-Frankivsk region prosecutors completed – NABU







