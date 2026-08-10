Ukraine’s State Emergency Service helps France stop spread of forest fire. PHOTOS

A fire in a forested area in France was extinguished with the help of Ukrainian rescuers.

The State Emergency Service reported this, Censor.NET writes.

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Fire stopped before reaching settlement

According to rescuers, the head of the coordination centre alerted them to the fire. The blaze engulfed approximately one hectare of forest. Due to the heat and strong wind gusts, there was a risk that the fire could spread towards a nearby settlement.

A combined unit of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine was deployed to extinguish the fire, using six fire engines. French forces provided support from the air, deploying two aircraft and one helicopter.

"The fire was completely extinguished. Its spread deeper into the forest and towards the settlement was prevented," the rescuers reported.

It was previously reported that Ukraine had sent 70 firefighters and 15 units of equipment to France to assist in extinguishing fires near Bordeaux.

See more: Ukraine has sent 70 rescue workers to France to help tackle forest fires, - Vyhovskyi. PHOTOS