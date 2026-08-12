Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on industrial enterprise in Poltava region: fire has now been extinguished. PHOTOS
A fire broke out at one of the industrial plants in the Poltava region as a result of Russian shelling.
This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.
The fire has been extinguished
As noted, rescue workers quickly extinguished the fire, despite the threat of a second strike, and prevented the fire from spreading further.
There are no reports of fatalities or injuries.
What led up to this?
- It was previously reported that the enemy had attacked energy infrastructure in the Poltava region: operations at a gas production facility were halted.
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password