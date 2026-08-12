Consequences of Russian Federation’s strike on industrial enterprise in Poltava region: fire has now been extinguished. PHOTOS

A fire broke out at one of the industrial plants in the Poltava region as a result of Russian shelling.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the State Emergency Service press centre.

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The fire has been extinguished

As noted, rescue workers quickly extinguished the fire, despite the threat of a second strike, and prevented the fire from spreading further.

There are no reports of fatalities or injuries.

See more: Russia has attacked Poltava and Kharkiv regions: critical infrastructure has been hit and people have been injured. PHOTO











What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the enemy had attacked energy infrastructure in the Poltava region: operations at a gas production facility were halted.

Read more: Enemy attacks energy infrastructure in Poltava region: gas production facility halted