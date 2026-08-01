Russia has attacked Poltava and Kharkiv regions: critical infrastructure has been hit and people have been injured. PHOTO

On the morning of 1 August, Russian forces attacked the Poltava region with drones, striking a critical infrastructure facility and a logistics terminal. Meanwhile, over the past 24 hours, Kharkiv and a further 17 settlements in the region came under heavy shelling. Six people are reported to have been injured.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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In the Poltava region, a drone struck a critical infrastructure facility

According to Vitaliy Dyakivnych, head of the regional military administration, a drone struck the grounds of a critical infrastructure facility in the Poltava district this morning.

In addition, Russian troops launched a second attack on a logistics terminal.

Debris from one of the drones also fell onto the grounds of a private property, causing a farm building to catch fire. The fire was quickly extinguished by the emergency services.

According to the emergency services, there were no casualties.

See more: Russia attacked Poltava region: one person killed, "Nova Poshta" terminal damaged. PHOTOS

Six people injured in the Kharkiv region

Over the past 24 hours, Kharkiv and 17 other settlements in the region came under Russian attack, according to Oleh Synyehubov, head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration.

In Kharkiv, women aged 41, 47 and 71 were injured. In the village of Mala Danilivka, a 50-year-old man was injured; in Derhachi, a 63-year-old woman suffered an acute stress reaction; and in the village of Prykolotne in the Vilkhuvatska community, a 50-year-old man was injured.

Medical staff also provided assistance to two people who had been injured during previous Russian attacks.

According to regional authorities, the enemy used one missile, four guided aerial bombs, nine ‘Geran-2’ drones, two ‘Lancet’ UAVs, nine ‘Molniya’ drones, six FPV drones and a further 30 drones, the type of which is yet to be determined, against the Kharkiv region. Drones also attacked the Saltivskyi, Nemyshlianskyi and Kyivskyi districts of Kharkiv.

In Kharkiv, the attacks damaged the roof of a block of flats, a vehicle service centre, a petrol station and three cars.

In other parts of the region, damage was caused to civilian enterprises, an educational institution, administrative buildings, warehouses, blocks of flats and private houses, a shop, a garage, a grain shed, cars and power lines, and a wheat field caught fire.

Read more: Russia completely destroyed gas stations on Kharkiv-Poltava highway



