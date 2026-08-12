Completely destroyed: aftermath of Russian strike on Epicentr in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

On the night of 12 August, Russian drones destroyed an Epicentr shopping centre in Zaporizhzhia.

A Censor.NET correspondent reports this.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

What the destroyed hypermarket looks like

Photo: Dmytro Smoliienko

Background

As a reminder, on the night of Wednesday, 12 August 2026, Russian forces once again attacked Zaporizhzhia with attack drones.

The attack destroyed the Epicentr shopping centre and damaged a private house. Around 1,200 consumers in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts were also left without electricity.

See more: Russians strike Zaporizhzhia with KABs: people wounded, one man in serious condition, cemetery damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS