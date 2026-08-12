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News Photo Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
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Completely destroyed: aftermath of Russian strike on Epicentr in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS

On the night of 12 August, Russian drones destroyed an Epicentr shopping centre in Zaporizhzhia.

A Censor.NET correspondent reports this.

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What the destroyed hypermarket looks like

Russian drone strike destroys Epicentr in Zaporizhzhia

Russian drone strike destroys Epicentr in Zaporizhzhia

Russian drone strike destroys Epicentr in Zaporizhzhia

Russian drone strike destroys Epicentr in Zaporizhzhia

Russian drone strike destroys Epicentr in Zaporizhzhia

Russian drone strike destroys Epicentr in Zaporizhzhia

Russian drone strike destroys Epicentr in Zaporizhzhia

Russian drone strike destroys Epicentr in Zaporizhzhia

Russian drone strike destroys Epicentr in Zaporizhzhia

Russian drone strike destroys Epicentr in Zaporizhzhia

Russian drone strike destroys Epicentr in Zaporizhzhia

Russian drone strike destroys Epicentr in Zaporizhzhia

Photo: Dmytro Smoliienko

Background

As a reminder, on the night of Wednesday, 12 August 2026, Russian forces once again attacked Zaporizhzhia with attack drones.

The attack destroyed the Epicentr shopping centre and damaged a private house. Around 1,200 consumers in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts were also left without electricity.

See more: Russians strike Zaporizhzhia with KABs: people wounded, one man in serious condition, cemetery damaged. VIDEO+PHOTOS

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Zaporizhzhya (842) shoot out (18414) Zaporizhzhia region (2303) Epicentr (11) Zaporizkyy district (501)
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