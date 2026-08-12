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Completely destroyed: aftermath of Russian strike on Epicentr in Zaporizhzhia. PHOTOS
On the night of 12 August, Russian drones destroyed an Epicentr shopping centre in Zaporizhzhia.
A Censor.NET correspondent reports this.
What the destroyed hypermarket looks like
Photo: Dmytro Smoliienko
Background
As a reminder, on the night of Wednesday, 12 August 2026, Russian forces once again attacked Zaporizhzhia with attack drones.
The attack destroyed the Epicentr shopping centre and damaged a private house. Around 1,200 consumers in one of Zaporizhzhia’s districts were also left without electricity.
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