Russia attacked EVA distribution centre in Brovary: possible delays to orders and stock shortages. PHOTO

This morning, 18 August, a Russian attack struck EVA’s distribution centre in Brovary, which supplies EVA shops and the EVA.UA online shop.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing a statement from the company.

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Will there be a shortage of goods?

"Most importantly: according to the information we have at present, no one has been injured. Emergency services are continuing to extinguish the fire. We thank them for their work. Whilst the fire is still being extinguished, we cannot accurately assess the extent of the damage. It is likely that both the EVA.UA warehouse and the warehouse from which goods are supplied to our shops have been affected. As a result, some goods may be temporarily unavailable in some shops, and the fulfilment of certain online orders may be delayed," the statement reads.

Read more: Russian forces launched ballistic missile strike on Kyiv region: warehouses and trucks were damaged in Bucha district

"If the situation affects your order, our contact centre staff will be sure to get in touch with you once all the details have been clarified and will help resolve the issue. We are already working to minimise any inconvenience," the company explained.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that an office, warehouses and a house in the Brovary district were damaged as a result of a drone attack on the Kyiv region.

See more: Russian forces destroyed Rozetka warehouse in Brovary. VIDEO+PHOTO