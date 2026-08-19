Among those freed from Russian captivity are soldiers, sergeants and several officers, most are wounded or seriously ill – Coordination Headquarters. PHOTOS

Today, following negotiations, the first stage of another prisoner exchange was conducted. A total of 103 service members were freed from Russian captivity. Most of them are wounded or seriously ill.

The Coordination Headquarters for the Treatment of Prisoners of War reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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Who was released

As noted, the freed servicemen include representatives of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, the Navy, the Territorial Defence Forces, the National Guard of Ukraine and the State Border Guard Service. In addition to soldiers and sergeants, several officers were also released.

Read more: Among 33 Azov servicemen released today, only two are defenders of Mariupol – Prokopenko

The freed soldiers defended the country in the Luhansk, Donetsk, Kharkiv, Zaporizhzhia, Kherson, Dnipropetrovsk and Sumy sectors.

The youngest defender released today was born in 2000. The oldest is 59 years old.

Read more: Russian media reported that Russia is preparing new prisoner exchange with Ukraine

Rehabilitation and reintegration

All those released will undergo comprehensive medical examinations, receive physical and psychological rehabilitation assistance, and obtain all payments provided by the state. Ukraine will ensure the reintegration of the heroes into society following their prolonged isolation.

"We express our gratitude to the United States and the UAE for their assistance in organising the exchange. We also thank all relevant agencies and organisations for their coordinated efforts aimed at securing the release of our citizens," the Coordination Headquarters added.











Background

Earlier, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced that today, 19 August 2026, another prisoner exchange took place between Ukraine and the Russian Federation.