Drone struck 24-story building in Kyiv’s Darnytskyi district: there are casualties, fire, and damage (updated). VIDEO&PHOTOS

As a result of this morning’s drone attack by the Russian Federation on Kyiv, a high-rise building was hit.

The capital’s mayor, Vitali Klitschko, reported this on his Telegram channel, according to Censor.NET.

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A video recorded at the site of the strike has been posted online.

Initial details

According to him, a UAV struck a 16-story building in the Darnytskyi district.

"Emergency services are heading to the scene," Klitschko said.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, information about casualties is still being verified.

No further details about the enemy attack are available at this time.

Watch more: Moment of Russian strike on "We Are Ukraine" TV channel building: journalists were present at time. VIDEO

Updated information

Later, Klitschko clarified that in the Darnytskyi district, a drone struck a 24-story residential building on the 11th or 12th floor. There is a fire and damage to the walls on the 12th floor. Emergency services are on the scene.

According to the Kyiv City Military Administration, there are currently reports of four people injured as a result of the strike on the residential building in the Darnytskyi district.

As of 9:18 a.m., five people were injured in this morning’s enemy attack on the capital. Three of the injured were hospitalized.

According to the State Emergency Service, parts of a 22-story residential building were destroyed on the 11th and 12th floors, and a fire broke out on the 12th floor.

Firefighters extinguished the blaze and rescued 23 people.





















What led up to this?

Earlier reports indicated that drones attacked Kyiv overnight, causing fires in two districts.

Read more: Russia is attacking Ukraine with strike drones on evening of 8 September, - Air Force (updated)