Moment of Russian strike on "We Are Ukraine" TV channel building: journalists were present at time. VIDEO
The moment of the Russian strike on ‘We Are Ukraine’ and ‘We Are Ukraine+’ in Kyiv on 8 September was captured on video – at that moment, people were working inside.
The video was published by the press office, reports Censor.NET.
Text accompanying the video
The video shows CCTV footage capturing the moment of the explosion near a building: a cloud of dust and debris rises near the fence and perimeter barrier, with a neighbouring high-rise building visible in the background. The footage was captured from a camera installed on the premises, with the characteristic interface of a CCTV system (a list of cameras and a calendar on the side of the screen). The frame also shows parked cars and a power line against the sky. The video is accompanied by a watermark from the Telegram channel that shared it.
What the footage shows
The TV channel stated that the released footage indicates not an accidental hit, but a deliberate strike against journalists — the video captures the moment the strike hit the newsrooms of "We Are Ukraine" and "We Are Ukraine+" precisely whilst people were working there.
Reaction from the channel’s management
"Every such attack must elicit a response from Europe and the world, because impunity is an invitation to the next one," said Ihor Petrenko, director of "We Are Ukraine".
What led up to this?
- According to the Air Force, Russia attacked Ukraine overnight with missiles and 166 drones: air defence forces destroyed 175 targets.
- In particular, Russia attacked Kyiv with ballistic missiles: there are fatalities and casualties.
- In broad daylight, a Russian attack drone struck the building of the ‘We Are Ukraine’ TV channel, which is taking part in the ‘United News’ telethon; five people were injured.
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