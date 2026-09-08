Moment of Russian strike on "We Are Ukraine" TV channel building: journalists were present at time. VIDEO

The moment of the Russian strike on ‘We Are Ukraine’ and ‘We Are Ukraine+’ in Kyiv on 8 September was captured on video – at that moment, people were working inside.

The video was published by the press office, reports Censor.NET.

Text accompanying the video The video shows CCTV footage capturing the moment of the explosion near a building: a cloud of dust and debris rises near the fence and perimeter barrier, with a neighbouring high-rise building visible in the background. The footage was captured from a camera installed on the premises, with the characteristic interface of a CCTV system (a list of cameras and a calendar on the side of the screen). The frame also shows parked cars and a power line against the sky. The video is accompanied by a watermark from the Telegram channel that shared it.

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What the footage shows

The TV channel stated that the released footage indicates not an accidental hit, but a deliberate strike against journalists — the video captures the moment the strike hit the newsrooms of "We Are Ukraine" and "We Are Ukraine+" precisely whilst people were working there.

Reaction from the channel’s management

"Every such attack must elicit a response from Europe and the world, because impunity is an invitation to the next one," said Ihor Petrenko, director of "We Are Ukraine".

See more: Attempted assassination of director of fertility clinic in Kyiv: police have detained soldier on special military service. PHOTOS

What led up to this?