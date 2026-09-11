Two men killed in enemy attack on Kramatorsk. PHOTOS

Today, 11 September, Russian forces struck Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, with fatalities reported.

Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported this, according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

What is known

The Russian shelling claimed the lives of two men.

The occupiers struck a residential area of Kramatorsk. The attack damaged 21 private homes and a car.

One of the shells hit a residential building and completely destroyed it. The homeowner was trapped beneath the rubble and died at the scene from his injuries.

Read more: Fighting is taking place on outskirts of Kostiantynivka. Russia is actively infiltrating city, – DeepState

Overall, two people were killed in the enemy attack.

Consequences of the attack

Read more: For security reasons, public transport in Kramatorsk will not operate during morning and twilight hours





