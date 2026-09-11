Two men killed in enemy attack on Kramatorsk. PHOTOS
Today, 11 September, Russian forces struck Kramatorsk in the Donetsk region, with fatalities reported.
Ukraine's State Emergency Service reported this, according to Censor.NET.
What is known
The Russian shelling claimed the lives of two men.
The occupiers struck a residential area of Kramatorsk. The attack damaged 21 private homes and a car.
One of the shells hit a residential building and completely destroyed it. The homeowner was trapped beneath the rubble and died at the scene from his injuries.
Overall, two people were killed in the enemy attack.
Consequences of the attack
Log in to Censor.NET
Please wait...
For password login follow the link
Using your username as a login is no longer supported!
Forgot your password or login? Restore password
Forgot your password or login? Restore password