For security reasons, public transport in Kramatorsk will not operate during morning and twilight hours

In Kramatorsk, Donetsk region, public transport schedules are being changed for security reasons.

The Kramatorsk City Council reported this, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

"Starting on 31 August, public transport in the city will not operate during morning and twilight hours," the statement reads.

It is noted that the Kramatorsk Tram and Trolleybus Administration municipal enterprise (KTTU), the Housing and Utilities Department of the Kramatorsk City Council and the Kramatorsk City Military Administration held consultations with the heads of the city’s municipal enterprises and hospitals. Their operating schedules will take into account the changes to public transport services.

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Businesses and organisations of all forms of ownership are urged to take into account the needs of employees who use municipal transport.

Situation in Kramatorsk

It was previously reported that Russian forces are systematically destroying civilian infrastructure in Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, Donetsk region.

It was also reported that 460 children remain in Kramatorsk and the Kramatorsk community, living in areas where the mandatory evacuation of families with children is underway. They constitute the vast majority of minors who currently need to be evacuated from dangerous areas of the Donetsk region.

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