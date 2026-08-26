Fighting is taking place on outskirts of Kostiantynivka. Russia is actively infiltrating city, – DeepState

The situation around Kostiantynivka is escalating. Russian occupiers are already infiltrating the city and attempting to expand their area of control.

This is according to analysts at DeepState, as reported by Censor.NET.

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Kostiantynivka

The most intense fighting is taking place around Kostiantynivka, which the Russians are attempting to occupy.

"It is no longer accurate to simply say that they are storming the city and fighting on the outskirts, as there is active infiltration into the city and our troops are forced to carry out constant mop-up operations against the enemy, who are hiding in houses, cellars, ruins and so on. After capturing Illinivka, which the Russians are using to infiltrate the city, the enemy began expanding its zone of control, advancing westwards to widen the encirclement around Kostiantynivka," analysts noted.

DeepState emphasised that Chasiv Yar is currently in the greatest danger, as the enemy is encircling it with its surrounding control.

"Positions are being held within the city itself, but if the flanks fall – particularly in the sector further up – the force in Chasiv Yar will have a tough time," they added.

Read more: Russian forces have advanced near Dorozhne and Sofiivka in Donetsk Oblast, – DeepState. MAP

Sloviansk

"There are currently two key settlements that the enemy is targeting to advance towards the city — Raihorodok and Mykolaivka. Whilst the former is holding firm, the latter is showing worrying signs of enemy infiltration. These are indications that the enemy is probing for weak spots, which it will certainly exploit.

Ukrainian pilots are successfully locating and destroying the enemy, but there are tracking issues, as there have been repeated reports of infiltrations. At present, the settlement of Kryva Luka and its surrounding area are of particular concern, as enemy activity has been detected there," the analysts explained.

Key strongholds for the enemy are the settlements of Orikhuvatka and Rai-Oleksandrivka.

"The enemy has yet to reach the first of these, whilst in the second there have been incursions resulting in the successful elimination of the enemy. Rai-Oleksandrivka is being kept under control and the enemy is being prevented from establishing a foothold, but this is becoming increasingly difficult due to a lack of sufficient personnel. And this applies to the entire sector held by the brigades stationed there," they noted.

Read more: Defence Forces regain control near Zapadne in Kharkiv region – DeepState. MAP

DeepState hopes that the change in command of the 11th Corps will improve the situation in the area of responsibility.

"The enemy is laying the groundwork for an offensive against Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, as we have reported previously. In particular, the cities and agglomeration are being destroyed by constant shelling. At present, it is essential to keep the situation under control to prevent the Katsaps from establishing a foothold that could in future serve as the foundation for advances towards the last major cities in the Donetsk region. Therefore, the new corps command bears a great responsibility to avoid repeating the mistakes of the previous leadership," they explained.

Maintaining control over the situation along the stretch from Malynivka to Maiske, where the enemy could use the terrain to infiltrate towards Kramatorsk, also remains crucial.

"Previously, due to unreliable reports, the threat was quite high, but with the change in leadership, this has gradually begun to improve. We hope this will continue.



The battle for Kostiantynivka is still ongoing...", DeepState concluded.

Read more: Russia is systematically destroying civilian infrastructure of Sloviansk and Kramatorsk, – 81st SAB. PHOTOS