Book on the Kharkiv offensive was presented in Kyiv. PHOTO

To mark the anniversary of the de-occupation of the Kharkiv region, the Museum of the History of Ukraine in the Second World War hosted the launch of the book *The Kharkiv Offensive Operation 2022*.

According to Censor.NET, this is the fifth volume in a series on military operations that took place during the war in Ukraine, produced by the Serhiy Nizhny Kyiv School of Public Administration.

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Anna Mishchenko, Chair of the NGO "Serhiy Nizhny Kyiv School of Public Administration", said: "I want to say ‘thank you’ to everyone who put on a uniform and went to defend our country. Thank you to everyone who took part in the Kharkiv Offensive and many others.

We are presenting a book on which a large team of researchers and historians has worked, based on a database and operational reports. Why are we doing this? For five years now, we have been investigating how the Cabinet of Ministers works and how MPs operate. We talk about reconstruction, forgetting that this reconstruction exists because you have given us this opportunity. Because your lives are at stake in the decisions you make."

Oleksandr Syrskyi, former Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, took part in the creation and presentation of the book. He stated that the Kharkiv offensive has been recognised as the most successful military operation in the world since the Second World War.

"As a result of this operation, 11,500 square kilometres of territory were liberated – almost the entire Kharkiv region and parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions," noted Syrskyi. "Our servicemen demonstrated a high level of training, courage, heroism and determination in carrying out combat missions, which finally shattered the myth of the Russian army’s invincibility. Faced with a severe shortage of supplies, missiles, drones and modern weaponry, we demonstrated the superiority of swift, surprise and manoeuvrable actions over the conventional tactics employed by the Russian army.

Following this operation, a new military term emerged in many countries – ‘cascading collapse of defences’ – which led to the Russian army’s retreat. It is an honour for me to stand alongside those who have endured this ordeal."

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"The aim we set ourselves at the outset was to provide a general overview of the situation whilst the events were still fresh in our minds, to showcase the heroism of Ukrainian soldiers, and to do so in a sufficiently accessible style so that the book would appeal to a wide readership," explained the book’s co-author Vladlen Maraev, a historian and leading research fellow at the Research Centre for Humanitarian Issues of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The book is intended for a wide readership.