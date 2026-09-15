NABU has exposed tax officials in Ternopil region: €75,000 in bribes and 11.5 per cent ’kickback’. PHOTOS

The Main Directorate of the State Tax Service in the Ternopil region has uncovered a scheme involving the receipt of bribes from local companies.

This was reported by the NABU press office, as reported by Censor.NET.

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What is known?

"The deputy head of the department and the head of one of the regional divisions set up a scheme to enrich themselves by manipulating the results of tax audits. They allegedly identified violations amounting to several million and proposed significantly reducing the amounts of penalties in official documents," the statement reads.

It has been established that during the spring and summer of 2026, those involved in the scheme received unlawful benefits totalling 75,000 euros from a representative of two companies.

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"In June, tax officials demanded a kickback of 11.5 per cent from another company in exchange for the unhindered budgetary refund of VAT amounting to over 14.6 million hryvnias," the Bureau noted.

However, the crime was uncovered whilst the bribe was being handed over via an intermediary.

The deputy head of the State Tax Service’s Main Directorate in the Ternopil region and her subordinate were detained.

They have been notified that they are suspected of an offence under Part 4 of Article 368 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine.

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