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News Photo UAV attack on Zaporizhzhia
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Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: one man killed, four women injured. PHOTOS

On the morning of 15 September, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. A man was killed and four women were injured when a drone struck an infrastructure facility.

This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.

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A man was killed and four women were injured when the strike hit an infrastructure facility. They are receiving the necessary medical care.

Rescue workers have extinguished a fire covering a total area of 200 square metres.

The number of injured is being confirmed.

All the city’s emergency services were on the scene.

See more: Russia has carried out massive shelling of regions across Ukraine: there are fatalities and dozens of injured. VIDEO+PHOTOS

Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia
Shelling of Zaporizhzhia

Read more: Enemy struck residential area in Zaporizhzhia with drone: one person was killed, another was injured, and house was destroyed (updated)

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Zaporizhzhya (877) Zaporizhzhia region (2374) State Emergency Service of Ukraine (1106) Zaporizkyy district (539)
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