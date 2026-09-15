Russia attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones: one man killed, four women injured. PHOTOS
On the morning of 15 September, Russian forces attacked Zaporizhzhia with drones. A man was killed and four women were injured when a drone struck an infrastructure facility.
This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine, as relayed by Censor.NET.
A man was killed and four women were injured when the strike hit an infrastructure facility. They are receiving the necessary medical care.
Rescue workers have extinguished a fire covering a total area of 200 square metres.
The number of injured is being confirmed.
All the city’s emergency services were on the scene.
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