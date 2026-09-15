Poland is stepping up security at border crossings with Ukraine due to Russian threat, - Kosiniak-Kamysz. PHOTO

The Polish government has decided to step up security at border crossing points with Ukraine due to the threat posed by Russia.

Poland’s Minister of National Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, announced this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Tighter security on the border with Ukraine

The 18th Pontoon Bridge Regiment will be deployed to guard the border and construct fortifications.

"Recent events show that Russia’s actions threaten the security of the whole of Europe. In accordance with our government’s decision, the infrastructure used by the Border Guard Service is being reinforced in particular. Servicemen from the 18th Engineer Regiment are already carrying out tasks to fortify posts and infrastructure near the Polish border with Ukraine," said Kosiniak-Kamysz.

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces stated that observation posts will be erected near the border with Ukraine in Dorohusk, Medyka and Korczowa.

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