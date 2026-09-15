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Poland is stepping up security at border crossings with Ukraine due to Russian threat, - Kosiniak-Kamysz. PHOTO

The Polish government has decided to step up security at border crossing points with Ukraine due to the threat posed by Russia.

Poland’s Minister of National Defence, Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, announced this on social media platform X, according to Censor.NET.

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Tighter security on the border with Ukraine 

The 18th Pontoon Bridge Regiment will be deployed to guard the border and construct fortifications.

"Recent events show that Russia’s actions threaten the security of the whole of Europe. In accordance with our government’s decision, the infrastructure used by the Border Guard Service is being reinforced in particular. Servicemen from the 18th Engineer Regiment are already carrying out tasks to fortify posts and infrastructure near the Polish border with Ukraine," said Kosiniak-Kamysz.

Poland is stepping up security at border crossing points

The Operational Command of the Polish Armed Forces stated that observation posts will be erected near the border with Ukraine in Dorohusk, Medyka and Korczowa.

Read more: Sikorski had disagreement with Nawrocki’s spokesperson over nomination of Polish ambassador to Ukraine

What led up to this

  • It was previously reported that on the morning of 13 September, Russia attacked a passenger train locomotive in Volyn, 2 km from the border with Poland.
  • Ukrzaliznytsia subsequently revealed details of the Russian attack on the locomotive in Yahodyn, near the border with Poland, on the morning of 13 September.

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border (952) Poland (1816) Russia (14423) Kosiniak-Kamysz Władysław (59)
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