"Ukrzaliznytsia" has revealed details of the Russian Federation’s attack on a locomotive in Yahodyn, near the border with Poland, on the morning of 13 September.

This is stated in a statement from "UZ", according to Censor.NET.

Read more on our Telegram channel

Train passengers

The company stated that shortly before the locomotive was struck on the Ukrainian-Polish border at Yahodyn station, a diplomatic train was present, carrying, amongst others, security advisers from several EU member states and former European leaders, including the former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, Boris Johnson.

On another train, which was at Yahodyn station at the very moment of the attack, was former CIA Director David Petraeus.

Evacuation 15 minutes before impact

"The jet-powered drone that attacked the locomotive on the border between Ukraine and Poland was detected by a controller from the Central Monitoring Group, and the order to evacuate the train was given just 15 minutes before it struck the locomotive," the statement said.

Read more: Boris Johnson, Merz’s adviser and European politicians were on board train attacked by Russia, - Spiegel

The likely target was a diplomatic train

Ukrzaliznytsia believes it is entirely possible that the target of this Russian drone could have been a diplomatic train, which departed from the station earlier than scheduled as part of real-time adjustments to train timetables due to the constant threat of Russian strikes.

The company stated that Ukrzaliznytsia is constantly adjusting train timetables depending on which routes are available and which are blocked due to attacks.

"The enemy continues to make numerous attempts to attack civilian rolling stock, so we emphasise the need for railway staff to adhere strictly and promptly to safety instructions," the statement emphasises.

What led up to it