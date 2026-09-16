SSU has detained Russian agent who was planning terrorist attack in Izmail: he had manufactured 10-kilogram bomb. PHOTOS

The SSU has exposed a Russian agent who was planning to blow up an administrative building in Izmail. He had manufactured an explosive device with a yield of 10 kg in TNT equivalent and was planning to detonate it remotely.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the SSU press centre.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Terrorist attack attempt foiled in Izmail

"The Security Service’s counter-intelligence unit has foiled a new attempt by the Russian Federation to carry out a terrorist attack in the Odesa region. Following pre-emptive operations in the Bilhorod-Dnistrovskyi district, a Russian agent was detained who was planning to blow up an administrative building belonging to one of the state institutions in Izmail," the statement reads.



The investigation revealed that the suspect was to plant a homemade bomb near the target with a power equivalent to 10 kg of TNT, reinforced with metal screws and bolts.



Once the explosive had been planted, Russian security service agents planned to detonate it remotely during rush hour to cause maximum casualties among the civilian population.



In this way, the enemy hoped to destabilise the socio-political situation in the southern region of Ukraine.



SSU officers foiled the Russians’ plot in time and detained their accomplice as he was finishing assembling the improvised explosive device (IED) in his own flat.

See more: 18-year-old drug addict was planning terrorist attacks near administrative buildings in Kharkiv, - SSU. PHOTO

The FSB recruited a drug addict

According to the case file, a local drug addict recruited by Russian special services was involved in preparing the terrorist attack. He came to their attention in July this year whilst looking for work in Telegram chat groups.



Having agreed to the promise of ‘easy’ money from Russia, the man began preparing the terrorist attack. To this end, he received step-by-step instructions on how to make an improvised explosive device from his handler in the aggressor country and purchased the necessary components.

See more: 17-year-old boy prepared double terrorist attack near police station in Kremenchuk – SSU. PHOTOS

To detonate the device remotely, the suspect rigged a homemade bomb with a mobile phone that allowed remote access for Russian agents.











He faces up to 12 years’ imprisonment

Investigators from the Security Service have charged him under Part 1 of Article 14 and Part 2 of Article 258 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (preparation for a terrorist act).



The suspect is in custody without the right to bail. He faces up to 12 years’ imprisonment with confiscation of property.



Comprehensive operations were carried out by SSU officers in the Odesa region, coordinated by the SSU’s Counter-Intelligence Department and under the procedural supervision of the regional prosecutor’s office.

See more: Plotting terrorist attacks, arson and assassination attempt: former deputy head of State Emergency Service among suspects, - SSU. VIDEO&PHOTOS