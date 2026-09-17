Undamaged homes, fake reports and UAH 25 million: "eRecovery" scheme uncovered in Kyiv region. PHOTOS

In the Kyiv region, 14 people have been notified of suspicion in a case involving the alleged illegal receipt of almost UAH 25 million in compensation under the eRecovery program. According to investigators, homes in the Borodianka community that were undamaged or only damaged were documented as completely destroyed, after which applicants were awarded payments from the state budget.

As Censor.NET reports, the Kyiv Regional Prosecutor’s Office announced this on its official Telegram channel.

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How the scheme worked

A scheme to illegally obtain almost UAH 25 million in state compensation under the eRecovery program has been uncovered in the Kyiv region.

According to investigators, homes that had not been destroyed by Russian aggression, and, in some cases, had not been damaged at all, were recorded in official documents as destroyed.

Under the procedural supervision of the Bucha District Prosecutor’s Office, 14 people have been notified of suspicion.

Read more: Shmyhal on eRecovery: State has already allocated UAH 25 billion to citizens

False inspection records and reports used to secure payments

According to investigators, the scheme operated in the Borodianka community from 2022 to 2025. It was organized by certain officials, who involved local residents submitting compensation applications.

To establish grounds for the payments, false information about the nature and extent of damage to the homes, including claims that they had been completely destroyed, was entered into inspection commission records and reports by construction specialists, investigators said.

Applicants were awarded compensation on the basis of those documents. The money received from the state budget was then divided among the scheme’s participants.

Preliminary estimates put the losses to the state budget at almost UAH 25 million.









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Among the 14 suspects are: the organiser and two operatives of the organised group, an accomplice, seven property owners and three construction industry specialists.



Depending on the role and actions of each individual, their offences have been classified, in particular, as embezzlement of public funds, attempted embezzlement, laundering of criminally obtained property, forgery of documents, unauthorised handling of information and official forgery (Parts 4 and 5 of Article 191; Article 15(2), Article 191(5); Article 27(5), Article 191(5); Article 209(2); Article 27(5), Article 358(1); Part 2 and Part 4 of Article 358; Part 1 of Article 362; Part 3 of Article 28 and Part 1 of Article 366 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

One of the suspects reimbursed over 3 million UAH and transferred a further 3 million to the Armed Forces of Ukraine

During the pre-trial investigation, one of the suspects voluntarily reimbursed over 3 million UAH of the losses incurred and transferred a further 3 million UAH to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.



The pre-trial investigation is ongoing. All the circumstances of the criminal offences are being established, as well as the identities of other individuals who may be involved in the scheme.



The pre-trial investigation is being conducted by investigators from the Bucha District Police Department of the Main Directorate of the National Police in Kyiv Oblast, with operational support provided by the Main Directorate of the Security Service of Ukraine in Kyiv and Kyiv Oblast.

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