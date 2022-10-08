ENG
What does Crimean bridge look like after explosion. VIDEO

The bridge deck collapsed into the sea, there are burnt tanks on the railway tracks.

A video from the place of the explosion is published on social networks, Censor.NET reports.

As reported, a strong fire has been burning on the Crimean bridge since the morning of October 8. Traffic on the bridge was blocked, the occupiers are going to launch a ferry crossing. Huge queues formed at gas stations on the peninsula.

According to the Russians, the fire was caused by the detonation of a tanker truck. Putin created a government commission because of the fire.

