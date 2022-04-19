In Mariupol, troops of Russian Federation fire not only "Azovstal", but also housing sector, - Andryushchenko. VIDEO

In Mariupol, which was blocked by the Russian army, the occupying forces not only dropped bombs on Azovstal but also chaotically fired on the residential sector, where civilians had been allowed only the day before.

The adviser to the mayor of Mariupol Petro Andryushchenko reported about it, informs Censor.NET

"Mariupol. Now. As can see, the occupiers are not only striking heavy bombs at Azovstal but artillery and tanks continue to chaotically strike at the residential sector of the Left Bank district along the line from Meotida Boulevard. At the same time yesterday, the occupiers opened access for citizens in this area to collect things from homes. "Given the obligatory white ribbons used by Russians to mark themselves, the occupiers continue to use civilians as bait for Ukrainian snipers," he said.





See more: "Azov" commander Prokopenko appealed to world leaders: Occupiers are bombing "Azovstal", there are hundreds of civilians here, organize "green corridor". VIDEO&PHOTOS