70-year-old lady helped Armed Forces destroy 100 units of enemy equipment. VIDEO

In the occupied Motyzhyn region of Kyiv region, a 70-year-old woman helped our artillery for two weeks. Thanks to her heroic actions, the Armed Forces managed to destroy about 100 units of enemy equipment.

This was reported in the Territorial Defense of the Armed Forces, informs Censor.NET with reference to 44.ua.

We worked with her for about two weeks. The woman approached the enemies, counted the equipment, and then gave the approximate coordinates and points to her son. He told us. such cases when she got lost during the counting, but went back and counted again, "the military said.

Our defenders admit that due to her actions the occupiers could not pass beyond the settlement. However, the heroism of the brave pensioner cost her her life. When the Russians realized that she was a gunner, the woman's house was bombed with her.

The 70-year-old woman showed that courage and bravery are shown not only by the fighters of the Armed Forces of Ukraine but also by civilians who are capable of incredible deeds for the sake of victory.

