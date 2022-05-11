There are black clouds of smoke in sky over Azovstal. VIDEO
Russian occupiers continue to fire on Azovstal.
Video was published by Adviser to the Mayor Petro Andryushchenko, іnforms Censor.NЕТ.
"Mariupol. Azovstal. Right now. Hell brought to earth. This is what Pushilin meant about unleashed hands," the message reads.
