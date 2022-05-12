ENG
Azovstal defender lost her husband three days after wedding. VIDEO

On May 5, a Ukrainian border guard and a woman from the Azov Battalion were married at the Azovstal plant in besieged Mariupol. He was killed three days later. The woman promised her husband that she would come out of the siege and live for both of them.

The video with the story of this tragic love story was published by the People's Deputy from the EU faction Volodymyr Aryev, Censor.NET informs.

