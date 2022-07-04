ENG
Only 3% of Mariupol residents have access to water, - Andryushchenko. VIDEO

In the temporarily occupied Mariupol, the water problem remains the main one.

Mayor's advisor Petro Andryushchenko reported this on Telegram, Censor.NET reports.

"The problem of water remains the main problem of the city. Mariupol residents are forced to cover kilometers in the morning in order to get into queues at water points. If you are lucky, you can get. Water is collected everywhere, including sewage wells, where water appeared after experiments with water supply. The water of minimum acceptable quality is not available in the city. In general, up to three percent of Mariupol residents have access to water," Andryushchenko said.

