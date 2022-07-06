Lithuanian volunteers sent first armored ambulance for AFU. VIDEO

Lithuanian volunteers sent the first armored ambulance for the needs of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

According to Censor.NЕТ, this is stated in Facebook Ivanule drift

The message notes: "Modernized ambulances - for the front. Congratulations to all! Glory to Ukraine! Today is a special day, we are sending the first armored ambulance to the front.

It was important for us to create a vehicle that is comfortable and efficient in its operation, so when upgrading the vehicle, we took into account the needs of the AFU military, who shared their experience of using the equipment directly in the heart of combat operations.

In addition, we even managed to surpass the original plans and create a more robust armor that can withstand a direct hit from small arms! This improves safety for transporting the wounded.

Separately, I would like to thank our partners Elesa+Ganter, who provided significant assistance in modernizing the ambulances. We are fighting together for freedom and peace and will support Ukraine to Victory!

As part of our volunteer activities we have already donated about 20 armored cars to the AFU and today we are sending the first modernized ambulance to help save the lives of Ukrainian fighters. I am happy that with the joint efforts of volunteers we were able to expand the activities and directly help Ukrainians who are defending their country. We will continue to work and have already started the next project! I believe that very soon dozens of such vehicles will help the military in the east and south of Ukraine".

