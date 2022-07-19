"Mariupol is Ukraine": pro-Ukrainian leaflets are posted in city - Andriuschenko. VIDEO

In Mariupol, which was temporarily captured and destroyed by the Russians, Ukrainians resist the Russian invaders and distribute leaflets.

This was stated in Telegram by Petro Andriushchenko, adviser to the Mayor of Mariupol, reports Censor.NЕТ.

"Mariupol. Resistance in action! In Mariupol, our people reminded the occupiers that Mariupol is Ukraine. And the occupiers await destruction! Retribution is near," wrote the Mayor's advisor.

He also published a video in which a person can be seen pasting leaflets in the city with the words "Mariupol is Ukraine! Death to the rashists!"