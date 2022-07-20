Special unit "Kraken" captured a Russian GRU reconnaissance officer. VIDEO
During operation in Belohorivka, fighters of the State Security Department's special unit "KRAKEN" captured a spy of Russian Armed Forces GRU.
This is stated by Censor.NЕТ with a link to a tgchannel of the "KRAKEN" special unit .
During Interrogation, the captive outlined a "legend" about his alleged service in engineering and technical troops. However, photos and other data in his phone exposed him as a GRU staff member.
