Occupiers themselves filmed their crimes on stolen phone. VIDEO
In Tsvirkuny, the Kharkiv region, thugs broke into a house, stole a phone there, and filmed them drinking and robbing. Photos and videos have been uploaded to Google photo and will become evidence.
Serhii Bolvinov, the head of the Investigative Department of the Regional Department of the National Police, said about this, Censor.NET informs.
"The investigative department received an interesting statement from a resident of the region - photos and videos of unknown men in military uniform began to appear on her storage in Google Photos," he said.
In the photo, the men were drinking and having fun in the territory of the woman's house. And she was abroad at that time.
The crime took place in Tsirkuny. When the city was under occupation, occupiers lived there, and some of them moved into the victim's home.
"Broken doors, a lot of stolen equipment, missing clothes - men's and women's (including underwear). And, of course, a washing machine," he wrote.
The occupiers took their photos on the stolen equipment without unlocking the cloud storage. Judging by the photo, the main shock for them was a bottle of alcohol with a scorpion and a snake inside.
The law enforcement officers have already identified most of these Russians. They come from big cities - Moscow, Kursk, Nizhny Novgorod.
