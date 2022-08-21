Last day, occupiers shelled eight regions of Ukraine - RMA summary

During the past day, on August 20, Russian troops conducted massive shelling of eight regions of Ukraine, invaders continue to abduct people in the Kherson region.

This is stated in the consolidated information of the RMA about the situation in the regions of Ukraine as of 8:00 a.m. Sunday, August 21, Censor.NET informs.

As noted, the enemy launched a missile attack on Odesa region tonight. From the waters of the Black Sea, the Russians launched 5 Kalibr missiles, two of which shot down air defense forces over the sea. Three rockets hit one of the agricultural enterprises of Odesa district. There are hits in the granary and open surfaces, without further burning. There are no casualties. Explosive technicians and an investigative team are working at the scene.

In the Chernihiv region, Russian troops shelled the Novgorod-Siversky district twice in the past day, one of them was fired at night, previously, from mortars. There are no casualties or damage.

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, the enemy again shelled the Nikopol and Kryvy Rih districts. In Nikopol, one house was destroyed, 19 were damaged. A school and a power line were also damaged. More than 3,000 people were left without electricity. In Marhanka, the power line is damaged, 2,200 subscribers are without electricity. 5 houses were destroyed in Myrove. In the Kryvy Rih district, the enemy shelled Apostolovo and Zelenodolsk. У Харківській області агресори вночі обстріляли Харківський район. Є влучання по відкритій території, території одного з університетів (зруйнована прибудова господарської будівлі), приватному сектору. Постраждали двоє людей.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 45,200 people, 234 planes, 197 helicopters, 1,912 tanks and 4,224 armored vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

In the Luhansk region, the Armed Forces of Ukraine repelled 13 Russian attacks in the Bakhmut direction over the past day. The enemy used aviation near six settlements. Seven times during the night, barrel and reactive enemy artillery tried to dislodge the Ukrainian military from the defensive redoubts. Twice the invaders hit populated areas with rockets, and twice more tanks went on the assault. The enemy attacked from different sides, in some places - twice a day, but everywhere he was forced to retreat. Fighting continues in two more areas. The violent mobilization of the population of the recently captured territories continues.

In the Donetsk region, four people were killed and two were injured during the day. In the morning, the Russians carried out massive artillery shelling of the old and central parts of Avdiyivka. At night, the enemy shelled Otradivka, Bakhmutka, Zhovanka, Mayorsk, Kodema, Pisky-2. During the day, Avdiivka, Heorgiivka, Karlivka, Novopokrovske, Paraskoviivka were shelled from artillery and anti-aircraft guns. The Avdiiv coke plant, four residential buildings, and power lines were damaged. The region remains without gas and partially without water and electricity. Evacuation of the population continues.

Mykolaiv was shelled tonight. According to preliminary information, the enemy struck with missiles of the S-300 type. It is known that the territory of the enterprise was hit. Other hits were on the outskirts of the city. According to preliminary data, there are no casualties. Information about the destruction is being clarified.

Also at night, the Russians shelled the village of Shiroke, the hits were mostly in the villages. There are no casualties.

Shelling of Bereznehuvate continues. Information about victims and damage is being clarified.

As a result of yesterday's rocket attack on a five-story residential building in Voznesensk, 14 people were injured, including three children. Three adults and two children are in hospitals. About five one-story buildings were also damaged.

Read more: Occupants from Belgorod shelled Kharkiv region with rockets. The enemy tried to advance, but suffered losses and retreated in several directions - Synehubov

Loud explosions rang out in the Kherson region, rocket launches and artillery shelling were recorded. Residents of Henicheskyi and Beryslavskyi districts reported overflights of Russian fighter jets from the side of the temporarily occupied Crimea. Reports of kidnappings continue. Hotline phones of the Kherson RMA have been working for almost a week in the Kherson region.