Military plane crashed into two-story building in Irkutsk, Russia. VIDEO

A military plane crashed into a residential building in Irkutsk.

This is reported by RIA Novosti, informed by Censor.NET.

"The governor of Irkutsk reported that, according to preliminary data, Su's plane crashed into a two-story building," the publication notes.

The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation announced that two pilots were killed. There are no casualties among the civilian population.

