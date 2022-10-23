Military plane crashed into two-story building in Irkutsk, Russia. VIDEO
A military plane crashed into a residential building in Irkutsk.
This is reported by RIA Novosti, informed by Censor.NET.
"The governor of Irkutsk reported that, according to preliminary data, Su's plane crashed into a two-story building," the publication notes.
The Ministry of Emergency Situations of the Russian Federation announced that two pilots were killed. There are no casualties among the civilian population.
https://t.me/censor_net/18673
