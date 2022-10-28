Body of dead woman was found under rubble of house destroyed in September in Sviatohirsk. PHOTO

On October 27, rescuers from the Sloviansk Garrison carried out work on clearing the rubble of a five-story residential building partially destroyed by shelling in the city of Sviatohirsk, the Kramatorsk district. The shelling took place approximately on September 25, 2022.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the Facebook page of the Main Department of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine in the Donetsk region.

"At noon, the body of a woman was found at the site of the debris removal (inquiry data are being established). Since the beginning of the work, the body of 1 dead person has been found," the report says.

On October 28, rescuers continued work on clearing the rubble of a private residential building destroyed by shelling. Under the rubble, according to preliminary information, there is the body of one dead person.

