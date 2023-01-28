SSU’s military counterintelligence destroyed group of occupiers on Eastern Front. VIDEO
Military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed a group of invaders on the Eastern Front.
About it reports Censor.NET with reference to the SSU Press Center.
As it is noted, military counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine destroyed four Russians and injured at least three Russian invaders with the help of shock drones.
"During the battle, the staff helped to evacuate the wounded Ukrainian warrior," the report said.
