Appeal consideration on change of restraint measure to Colonel Chervinskyi: Panel of judges recused themselves. Lawyer believes that this is delay. VIDEO

Today, on October 5, the Kyiv Court of Appeal continued consideration of the appeal against choosing preventive punishment in the form of detention for intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi.

This was reported by a Censor.NET correspondent from the courtroom.

The panel of judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal is considering an appeal against the measure of restraint for intelligence officer Roman Chervinskyi.

The father of Yaroslav Zhuravl, a soldier who died in the 'grey zone', came to the court hearing.





Roman Chervinskyi

Read more: PGO files appeal against non-guilty verdict for ex-MP Pashynsky

Broadcast of the court session:

During the hearing, the panel of judges recused themselves. The judges have now gone into the deliberation room to make a decision.

At the same time, Chervinskyi's lawyer Viktor Vasyliuk stated that, in his opinion, this is another attempt to delay the consideration of the appeal.

The lawyer also said that on 10 October at 16.00, the Shevchenkivskyi Court of Kyiv would continue the consideration of the case on appealing Chervinskyi's suspicion.

Viktor Vasyliuk

It should be noted, Roman Chervinskyi gave Censor.NET an exclusive interview in which he spoke about the operation at Kanatove airfield.

Earlier, the media reported that the Ukrainian military had been recruiting a Russian pilot for several months for hijacking a plane. According to media reports, Roman Chervinskyi was among them. Subsequently, as the Security Service of Ukraine (SSU) noted, the "operation" was carried out despite the objections of the SSU and without the consent of the relevant state bodies. As a result, the enemy received information about the deployment of personnel of the Ukrainian Air Force and Ukrainian aircraft at the Kanatove airfield. This allowed the Russian Armed Forces to shell the airfield.

Later, the SSU served Chervinskyi with a notice of suspicion in the case of the shelling of the Kanatove airfield in Kirovohrad region by the occupiers. He was detained in the Ternopil region.

On 25 April, the court imposed a pre-trial restraint for Chervinskyi in the form of arrest without bail. On 19 July, the court once again extended Chervinskiy's arrest.